Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Home Improvement co-stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn are teaming up again to star in a new competition series on History, titled Assembly Required.

Assembly Required will showcase builders from across the United States as they compete against each other and rebuild everyday household items. Contestants will also be tasked with building the items back better.

Allen and Karn are starring and executive producing. The series is set to arrive on History in 2021.

Allen and Karn famously starred together as Tim Taylor and Al Borland, respectively, on Home Improvement, which ran for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999. Allen and Karn's characters hosted a handyman show on the series titled "Tool Time."

"I've always admired people who repair something instead of replace it. So, I created a competition show with @HISTORY, and my old buddy @TheRichardKarn, to challenge the people who love to get stuff done!" Allen said on Twitter alongside a photo of himself with Karn on the set of Home Improvement.

Allen also stars in Fox's Last Man Standing, which was renewed for a ninth season in May.