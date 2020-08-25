Samira Wiley stars as Lorraine Hannsberry in HBO Max's upcoming LGBTQ docuseries, "Equal." Image courtesy of HBO Max

Sara Gilbert stars as J.M. From Cleveland in HBO Max's upcoming LGBTQ docuseries, "Equal." Image courtesy of HBO Max

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Sara Gilbert, Samira Wiley, Anthony Rapp will star in the new HBO Max LGBTQ docuseries Equal.

Cheyenne Jackson, Sannon Purser, Heather Matarazzo, Jamie Clayton, Isis King, Gale Harold, Anne Ramsay, Alexandra Grey, Theo Germaine, Keiynan Lonsdale, Jai Rodriguez, Hailie Sahar, Scott Turner, Cole Doman, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow and Sam Pancake will also star.

Equal is a four-part docuseries that will honor real-life LGBTQ trailblazers. The show will use archival footage along with stylistic depictions that bring to life the backstories of LGBTQ leaders and unsung heroes.

Gilbert is portraying J.M. From Cleveland, an anonymous reader of magazine The Ladder who represents the isolated lesbians of the 1950s who found comfort in the publication.

Wiley is portraying Lorraine Hannsberry, the author of play A Raisin in the Sun who wrote about her lesbianism and the oppression of homosexuals while using a variety of pseudonyms.

Rapp is portraying Harry Hay, the founder of The Mattachine Society. His manifesto titled "The Call" called for the protection and improvement of the rights of homosexuals which served as the foundation of his group.

Equal will premiere in October during LGBTQ History Month.

Stephen Kijak is serving as showrunner and director with Kimberly Reed also directing. The series is produced by Scout Productions, Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions and Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's That's Wonderful Productions.