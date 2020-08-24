Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The streaming service shared a poster and a fall premiere date for the anthology series Monday.

The poster depicts a woman standing thigh-deep in water, with Bly Manor in the background. Faces can be seen in the reflections in the water.

"The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives this fall. Until then... look beneath the surface," Netflix captioned the post.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is a follow-up to Mike Flanagan's 2018 series The Haunting of Hill House. The new installment, also created by Flanagan, is based on the Henry James novel The Turn of the Screw.

Flanagan said in an interview with Vanity Fair that The Haunting of Bly Manor will center on broken hearts and tragic romance.

"It certainly provides a new way to tell a love story, and there are three of them that really beat at the heart of this season," the writer and director said. "They all have a very dark edge to them. And by the end, it's really hard to differentiate tragedy with romance."

"That sense of romantic longing for someone who meant so much to us -- but who's gone -- really is the heart of any ghost story," he added.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is a contemporary adaptation of The Turn of the Screw that takes place in 1987. The series follows Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti), a young woman who becomes a governess for two children, Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Flora (Amelie Bea Smith), at a country estate.

Netflix announced The Haunting of Bly Manor in 2019. The series co-stars Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T'Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli and Amelia Eve.

Pedretti played Nell in The Haunting of Hill House and is also known for portraying Love in Season 2 of the Netflix series You.