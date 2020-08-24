Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Showtime is giving a glimpse of the new miniseries The Comey Rule.

The network released a first trailer for the two-part series Monday featuring Jeff Daniels as former FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The preview opens in the days leading up to the 2016 presidential election as the FBI inspects Hillary Clinton's e-mails. Trump (Gleeson) later demands Comey's (Daniels) loyalty as the FBI investigates Russian interference in the election.

Part 1 explores the events surrounding the 2016 presidential election, including the early days of the Russia investigation, while Part 2 examines Comey's relationship with Trump and his eventual dismissal from the FBI.

The Comey Rule is based on Comey's book, A Higher Loyalty, and new interviews with principal players.

The series is adapted and directed by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips). Holly Runter co-stars as Sally Yates, with Michael Kelly as Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as James Clapper and Oona Chaplin as Lisa Page.

Part 1 will premiere Sept. 27 on Showtime, with Part 2 to follow Sept. 28.