Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Artem Chigvintsev will return to Dancing with the Stars in Season 29.

The 38-year-old professional dancer announced Monday on Good Morning America that he is joining the season as a surprise 15th pro.

Advertisement

The news follows the birth of Chigvintsev's first child, a son, with his fiancée, WWE star and television personality Nikki Bella.

"I just can't wait to get back," Chigvintsev said. "And I want to dedicate this season to my little boy."

Chigvintsev, who sat out DWTS Season 28, said being a father is "the most incredible feeling."

"Nicole and I are just obsessed," he added. "I just didn't know that I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible."

Chigvintsev and Bella started dating after they were partnered in DWTS Season 27, which aired in 2018. Bella gave birth to the couple's son in July.

"Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE!" she said on Instagram at the time.

Season 29 will mark Chigvintsev's ninth season as a DWTS pro. He celebrated his impending return in a video Monday on Twitter.

"Finally, the news is out! It was so hard to keep a secret, but yes, I'm back on Dancing with the Stars Season 29," Chigvintsev said.

"I can't wait to get into that ballroom and just teach, perform," he added. "That's what I do. That's what I love."

Finally the news is out! I'm back on @DancingABC who will my Celeb be? I'm dedicating this Season 29 of DWTS to my baby boy #dwts pic.twitter.com/KoR8tBIG0e— Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) August 24, 2020

Season 29 will also feature Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Britt Stewart and Emma Slater as pros. Tyra Banks will replace Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host.

Season 29 premieres Sept. 14 on ABC.