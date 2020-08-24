Keira Knightley arrives on the red carpet at the New York screening of "Colette'" on September 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Keira Knightley is set to star in new Apple TV+ series "The Essex Serpent." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has given a series order to The Essex Serpent starring Keira Knightley, based on Sarah Perry's bestselling novel of the same name.

The Essex Serpent, a period drama, will follow Knightley as the newly widowed Cora.

After escaping from an abusive marriage, Cora relocates from Victorian London to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex. She is intrigued by a local superstition that a mystical creator known as the Essex Serpent is in the area.

Knightley is also serving as an executive producer. Clio Barnard (The Selfish Giant) is directing with Anna Symon (Deep Water) serving as lead writer.

Knightley will next be seen in Misbehaviour, which is coming to select theaters and video-on-demand services on Sept. 25.

Apple TV+ recently renewed comedy series Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis for a second season.