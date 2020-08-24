Alison Sweeney will return to "Days of Our Lives" when the NBC soap opera resumes production in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Alison Sweeney is returning to the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives.

The 43-year-old actress will reprise Sami Brady for a new stint on the series when the show resumes production in Burbank, Calif., in September.

"It is always a beautiful day in Salem when we get to welcome Alison Sweeney back to the canvas," executive producer Ken Corday said. "Sami Brady is an integral part of our show's history, and we are elated that she's coming home again."

Sweeney made her debut as Sami in 1993. She left Days of Our Lives as a series regular in 2014 but has returned for a short arc every year since 2017. Sweeney already filmed episodes during her last stint on Days of Our Lives that will air through the end of September.

Sweeney shared a throwback, behind-the-scenes photo from one of the episodes last week on Instagram.

"Always love working with @drakehogestyn!! But these scenes airing on @nbcdays this week are some of my favorites. #tvdad #behindthescenes #bts," she captioned the post.

Sweeney's new episodes will feature an "emotional storyline" that centers around family and Sami's "recently SORASed daughter Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold)." The episodes will start airing in late 2020 and run through most of 2021.

Days of Our Lives shut down production in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Fellow soap The Bold and The Beautiful returned to TV in July, while The Young and the Restless started airing new episodes this month.