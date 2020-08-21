Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Yara Shahidi told her Black-ish co-star Anthony Anderson, who was the guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, how her family and colleagues have helped her be successful.

Anderson, on Thursday, asked Shahidi how she has managed to attend Harvard, star in her own show Grown-ish, launch her own company and have an overall deal at Disney at 20-years-old.

"With an incredible team of folks. I have the best support network. I mean, you know my whole family and I think we operate very similarly, just always having our families involved in every step of the process," Shahidi said.

"I think fortunately I've been surrounded by people who encourage me to do it all," she continued before mentioning how welcomed she felt on the set of Black-ish.

"Even my first days on set, everyone's supporting, figuring out how to balance my education with this show and every other passion that I had," the actress said.

Shahidi stars in Netflix animated film, Fearless.

Anderson was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.