RuPaul appears backstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. VH1 has renewed "RuPaul's Drag Race," "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" and aftershow "Untucked."

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- VH1 has renewed RuPaul's Drag Race for a thirteenth season, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars for a sixth season and aftershow Untucked.

"Drag Queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history. RuPaul's Drag Race 13, All Stars 6 and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love," RuPaul said in a statement about the renewals.

The Drag Race franchise first started on Logo before moving to VH1 in 2017. Logo continues to air encore episodes from the series with new episodes appearing on VH1.

"Keep those engines running because @RuPaulsDragRace and All Stars were renewed and are coming back for another lap!" Logo said on Twitter.

"Back, back, back again!" VH1 tweeted in response.

There are no premiere dates for the new seasons. VH1 will continue to air Drag Race content with new docuseries RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue, which premieres Friday at 8 p.m. EDT on the network.

RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue will follow former Drag Race legends as they prepare for the RuPaul's Drag Race Live! residency show in Las Vegas.