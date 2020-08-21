Tim Heidecker arrives on the red carpet at the "Us" New York premiere in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly have signed on to star in the Showtime workplace comedy, Moonbase.

A news release from the cable network said the show will follow "three subpar astronauts living at NASA's Moon Base Simulator with high hopes of being chosen to travel to the moon."

Armisen, Heidecker and Reilly created, wrote and produced the show along with Jonathan Krisel.

Season 1 will include six, 30-minute episodes. It is slated to debut this fall.

"In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander," Jana Winograde, Showtime's president of entertainment, said in a statement Thursday. "While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely -- and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless."