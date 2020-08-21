Sam Heughan attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Caitriona Balfe will soon be seen in a series of "Outlander" specials on Facebook. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Home Entertainment said it plans to release on Facebook a four-part "End of Summer Series" celebrating the time-travel romance, Outlander, and its legions of fans.

The themed shows include new interviews with talent from the show and behind the scenes.

Advertisement

"Sunday Book Corner with Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis" is set to debut Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT, on the Outlander Collector Facebook page.

"A Taste of Outlander" will be available on Aug. 30, and "The Music of Outlander" will premiere on Sept. 6.

The series will end with "Catch Up with Caitriona and Sam" on Sept. 13.

Based on Gabaldon's best-selling fantasy novels, Outlander is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg.

The show stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire, a former World War II nurse magically transported to 18th-century Scotland where she meets Jamie, the love of her life, played by Sam Heughan.

Season 5 of the show wrapped up on cable network Starz in May. Season 6 has already been green-lit, but no premiere date has been announced yet.