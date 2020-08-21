Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Bachelor in Paradise couple Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone are officially headed for divorce.

Randone confirmed to Us Weekly Thursday that Nielson, 32, has filed for divorce following their separation.

"Just got the paperwork, not too long ago," he said. "It's a crazy process, even though I'm still legally married, you know, it's, it's something that is a memory now."

Randone said Nielson has "moved on" from their relationship. He said he is now focusing on himself and his wellbeing.

"I think I had so much energy putting into the relationship that I abandoned myself. And so now, I'm making sure that I'm a priority and I'm going to be focusing on what's going to help me become better moving forward," Randone said.

Nielson confirmed the divorce in an Instagram post Thursday evening.

"The past 8 months have not been easy... I've been torn between mourning a life that could've been... and determined to fight for the future that I know I deserve," the star said. "With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce."

"We are grateful for the events that brought us to find one another, as we have been great teachers on our journey of personal discovery and growth," she added. "We all deserve to live a beautiful life we love... and sometimes we realize it's time to let go and LET GOD."

Nielson and Randone married in June 2019 after meeting in Bachelor in Paradise Season 5. The couple announced their separation in February.

"It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves," the pair told Bachelor Nation.

"We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We've appreciated everyone's love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this."

Prior to Bachelor in Paradise, Nielson appeared in Arie Luyendyk, Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, while Randone appeared in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette.