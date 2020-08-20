Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Finn Balor and The Velveteen Dream battled each other in the main event of WWE NXT in order to qualify for the upcoming North American title ladder match.

Balor and Dream were having a competitive match on Wednesday until Cameron Grimes entered the arena to view the bout from the top of a ladder at ringside.

The other remaining competitors in the North American title ladder match, including Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed and Damian Priest, also joined in on the action as all hell broke loose.

Gargano, who had qualified earlier by defeating Ridge Holland, tipped the ladder and sent Grimes flying into the referee, knocking out the official in the process. Priest and Reed then took out Gargano before Priest attacked Reed.

Balor launched himself outside the ring to hit Priest and Reed. Timothy Thatcher, who was looking for revenge, then joined the melee and rushed Balor from behind.

Dream took advantage of the situation and performed the Dream Valley Driver and Purple Rainmaker on Balor to win the match and qualify. More fighting ensued with Reed being the last one standing as WWE NXT went off the air.

The North American title ladder match is set for Saturday in a pay-per-view event, NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Also on WWE NXT, Adam Cole and former NFL star and ESPN analyst Pat McAfee had a face-to-face confrontation before their match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

McAfee arrived to the arena with former Super Bowl Champion A.J. Hawk and his former Indianapolis Colts teammate Darius Butler. Cole was joined by his Undisputed Era teammates.

McAfee gloated about how he took down Cole weeks ago with a kick to the head and promised to do it again on Saturday. McAfee said he could dominate WWE if he wanted to and noted how two weeks of training was more than enough to win.

Cole, who beat up a security team to get closer to McAfee, kept his response short and promised to dominate his rival.

Dakota Kai was in action against Jessi Kamea. Kai will be facing Io Shirai for her NXT Women's Championship on Saturday.

Kai won the match by nailing Kamea with the Go To Kick. Kai then called out Shirai, who stormed the ring and rained down a number blows. Kai was saved, however, by her bodyguard Raquel Gonzalez, who has been missing in recent weeks.

Gonzalez kicked Shirai in the face and slammed her hard onto the mat.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Legado del Fantasma defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and Breezango; and Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart defeating Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah.