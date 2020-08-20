Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy is set to narrate Amazon's newest edition of its sports documentary series All or Nothing, which will focus on Premier League soccer team Tottenham Hotspur.

Amazon made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday, posting an audio clip of Hardy from the series and asking fans to guess which Hollywood star is lending his voice.

"A season that will prove to be one of the most defining in the club's history. This is their first season in a new billion-pound stadium. This is Tottenham Hotspur," Hardy says in the clip.

The series will explore the team playing inside a new stadium, the exit of manager Mauricio Pochettino and how the club has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur will premiere Aug. 31 with three episodes. Three more episodes will be released on Sept. 7 with the final three streaming Sept. 14.