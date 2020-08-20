Aug. 20 (UPI) -- New space drama The Right Stuff is coming to Disney+ in October.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Oct. 9, poster and trailer for the National Geographic series Thursday.

The poster depicts the Mercury Seven astronauts, Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Deke Slayton, approaching a spacecraft.

"To carve their place in the world, they'll have to leave it. Discover the story of America's first astronauts in The Right Stuff, an Original Series from @NatGeo," Disney captioned the post.

The Right Stuff is based on Tom Wolfe's nonfiction book of the same name, which recounts the early days of the U.S. space program. The series centers on Glenn (Patrick J. Adams) and Shepard (Jake McDorman), two of the Mercury Seven, a team of test pilots for NASA's Project Mercury during the space race of the Cold War.

The trailer shows the Mercury Seven prepare to journey into space and struggle with various challenges, including their new-found celebrity.

Colin O'Donoghue plays Cooper, with Aaron Staton as Schirra, James Lafferty as Carpenter, Micah Stock as Slayton and Michael Trotter as Grissom.

"National Geographic's The Right Stuff is an aspirational story about exploration, ambition, determination and resilience and reminds us that human beings can achieve the extraordinary when united by a common purpose," National Geographic global television networks president Courteney Monroe previously said.

The Right Stuff co-stars Norah Zehetner, Eloise Mumford and Shannon Lucio. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson will executive produce with Mark Lafferty, who also serves as showrunner.