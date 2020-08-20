Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Production is underway on The Girlfriend Experience Season 3.

Starz said Thursday that the anthology drama series has started filming the new season in London.

Season 3 stars The Affair alum Julia Goldani Telles as Iris, a young neuroscientist who begins to explore The Girlfriend Experience, or work as a high-end escort.

Starz shared photos on Twitter of a blonde Telles on set. The crew, including director Anja Marquardt, were wearing masks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Telles will be joined by Oliver Masucci, Frank Dillane, Daniel Betts, Armin Karima, Tobi Bamtefa and Jemima Rooper in Season 3. The season is written and directed by Marquardt, with Steven Soderbergh and Philip Fleishman as executive producers.

"Our approach to this series has always been to empower independent filmmakers, and what Anja has achieved in blending cutting-edge technology with 'The Girlfriend Experience' world is super exciting and very provocative," Soderbergh said.

The Girlfriend Experience is based on Soderbergh's 2009 film of the same name. Season 1 starred Riley Keough, while Season 1 featured Anna Friel and Louisa Krause.

Telles played Whitney Solloway on The Affair, which aired for five seasons on Showtime. She also portrayed Sasha Torres on the ABC Family series Bunheads.