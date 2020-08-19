The second season of "Ted Lasso," an Apple TV+ original comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis, will premiere in 2021, the streaming service said. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced original series Ted Lasso has been renewed for a 10-episode second season to debut next year.

Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis in the titular role, spun off from a series of NBC Sports shorts about a small-time college football coach who moved from Kansas to England to coach a professional soccer team, despite having very little knowledge of the sport.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that the 10-episode second season will premiere sometime in 2021.

Sudeikis told UPI in a recent interview how the initially blustery character was made kinder and more intelligent for the Apple TV+ series, which premiered its first three episodes Friday.

"I just thought it'd be fun to play a coach character that's a little more Andy Griffith/Jimmy Stewart," Sudeikis said.

Sudeikis serves as executive producer of the series alongside Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) via Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Jeff Ingold of Doozer Productions also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

Ted Lasso, which is scheduled to premiere the fourth episode of its first season Friday, was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt.