Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The second half of Quibi's Reno 911! revival premieres on Aug. 24, the streaming service announced on Tuesday alongside a new trailer.

Part 2 will include 13 episodes in total. A new episode will arrive every weekday from Aug. 24 until Sept. 7.

The dysfunctional police of Reno 911! will be undergoing a lesson about camera awareness, will learn how to use a taser and will need to stop a standoff happening at a Little League baseball game when parents start pulling out guns.

Weird Al Yankovic is also set to guest star in the new episodes.

"Reno 911! lets viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff's Department as they lay down the law and put it all on the line. The Reno 911! camera doesn't blink - and when danger is near, the Reno Sheriff's Department will be nearer," reads the synopsis.

The first half of the Reno 911! revival arrived in May. The series originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009.

Thomas Lennon, Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarbrough, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong star.