Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix's Chef's Table is returning with a new four-episode season focused around barbecue. It will premiere on Sept. 2.

The streaming service released a new trailer for the upcoming season, which will focus on four chefs and pitmasters from around the world.

Advertisement

Tootsie Tomantez is an 85-year-old grandmother who shovels coal at her restaurant in Texas, Lennox Hastie is a chef from Australia who gets all his ingredients from the Outback, Rodney Scott of South Carolina is known for his whole hog barbecue and Rosalia Chay Chuc is a traditional Mayan chef from Mexico.

"Rosalia's still cooking like the Mayans did 1,000 years ago. This is where barbecue started," a narrator says.

Hastie is also featured cooking lettuce and pastry using fire.

"Cooking with fire, it's something that has a life, because you're never fully in control. The fire's in control," Hastie says.