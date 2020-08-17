Aug. 17 (UPI) -- CBS is introducing the Love Island Season 2 cast.

The network shared a teaser for the season Monday featuring the first 11 new singles. Additional contestants will join the cast as singles are eliminated.

Season 2 will feature:

Kaitlynn Anderson, 27, a promoter from Lapeer, Mich.

Mackenzie Dipman, 24, a student from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Tre Forte, 25, a personal trainer from Boca Raton, Fla.

James McCool, 27, a personal trainer from Winchester, Va.

Johnny Middlebrooks, 22, a student from Chesapeake, Va.

Justine Ndiba, 27, a billing coordinator and go-go dancer from Rockaway, N.J.

Carrington Rodriguez, 22, a sales manager from Salt Lake City, Utah

Connor Trott, 23, an auditor from Pittsburgh, Pa.

Moira Tumas, 27, a shopping channel model from Brielle, N.J.

Cely Vazquez, 24, a legal secretary from Sacramento, Calif.

Jeremiah White, 22, a store sales associate from De Kalb, Miss.

"I'm ready to go to Love Island and shake off the dust. And find my one," Johnny says in the teaser.

"If I see a guy I like, I'm going after him. Watch out," Mackenzie adds.

Love Island is based on the British reality dating series of the same name. The show follows a group of contestants, known as Islanders, as they live together in isolation from the outside world. Contestants must couple up or be eliminated.

In Season 2, the contestants will be quarantined together at a villa at The Cromwell hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Arielle Vandenberg and Matthew Hoffman return as host and narrator, respectively.

Season 2 kicks off with a two-hour premiere Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. EDT, with subsequent episodes will air nightly at 9 p.m. Love Island: More to Love, a special episode featuring the best moments of the week and other footage, will air Saturdays.