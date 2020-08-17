Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Earth to Ned, a new talk show from The Jim Henson Company which features an alien as the host, is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 4.

The series will follow Ned, an alien commander, and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off an invasion of Earth after falling in love with human culture.

Ned begins broadcasting a talk show from the bridge of his spaceship that he must keep secret from his father, the admiral of the Galactic Fleet. The alien host is also aided by the ship's artificial intelligence named BETI and an army of CLODs, short for cloned living organisms of destruction.

Ned will beam in celebrity guests to learn more about human culture. Each episode will focus on a different topic or theme that is unique to earthlings including comedy, sports, social media, and fashion.

Bindi and Robert Irwin, RuPaul, NeNe Leakes, Joel McHale, Andy Richter, Jenny Slate, Raven Symone, Billy Dee Williams, Joshua Bassett, Rachel Bilson, Michael Ian Black, Rachel Bloom, Gina Carano, Taye Diggs, Lil Rel Howery, Gillian Jacobs, Thomas Lennon, Olivia Rodrigo, Eli Roth, Kristen Schaal, Paul Scheer and Reggie Watts will appear as guests on Ned's show.

Earth to Ned is produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions. Ned, Cornelius, BETI and the CLODs are brought to life by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.