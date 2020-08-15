A new show based on Stacey Dash's "Clueless" character Dionne is in the works at Peacock. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A new mystery drama focused on the character Dionne from the 1995 comedy film Clueless is in development at the Peacock subscription service.

Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey are writing and executive producing the project.

The beloved movie -- which celebrated its 25th anniversary this summer -- was about a group of wealthy California high-school students. It starred Alicia Silverstone as Cher and Stacey Dash as Dionne, with Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison, Breckin Meyer, Paul Rudd and Jeremy Sisto rounding out the cast.

The series was described in a synopsis Friday as "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher's vacant Air Jordans.

"How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend?"

No casting or production start date have been announced.