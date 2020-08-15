Anthony Anderson onstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ben Platt arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kerry Washington is set to guest host "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday and Tuesday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Scandal alum Kerry Washington and The Politician actor Ben Platt have been booked as guest hosts of the late-night chat program, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kimmel handed the series over to a diverse group of celebrities while he is on vacation this summer.

ABC said Friday that Washington will handle interview duties on Monday and Tuesday, while Platt will take over on Wednesday and Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson will preside over Thursday's edition.

Kimmel is return to his show next month and he is set to host the virtual Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 20.