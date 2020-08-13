Aug. 13 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Keith Lee was hit by a fireball courtesy of the sinister Karrion Kross on WWE NXT.

Kross, who has demanded a championship match against Lee for weeks, was in action against Danny Burch on Wednesday.

Burch gave Kross his toughest challenge yet in NXT, hitting the towering foe with everything that he had. Kross survived Burch's offense and won the match after he applied his Kross Jacket submission hold.

Lee then arrived onto the scene and stated that he begged NXT general manager William Regal to defend his title against Kross at NXT TakeOver: XXX on Aug. 22.The champ brought a contract with him for the match that he already signed.

Lee gave the contract to Kross' partner Scarlett who then had the grappler sign, making the bout official. Scarlett handed the contract back to Lee who upon opening it, was hit by a fireball attack.

The contract had erupted into flames and damaged Lee's eyes. Lee was left blind and was attended to by doctors as Kross and Scarlett looked on.

Also on WWE NXT, The Velveteen Dream made a surprise return and competed against Cameron Grimes and Kushida to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Kushida seemed poised to win after he locked in the Hoverboard Lock on Dream but Grimes interfered and took out Kushida with the Cave-In. Grimes then pushed Dram out of the ring and pinned Kushida to win the match.

Dream, afterwards, was frustrated and started to viciously assault Kushida. Finn Balor entered the fray and stared down Dream after he was done. Balor and Dream will face off next week in a second-chance match to see who else will compete in the North American Title Ladder Match.

Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era interrupted a match between Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, taking out both men so that Cole could speak.

Cole, last week, was taken out by former NFL star and ESPN analyst Pat McAfee.

Cole dared McAfee to appear next week so that they can meet face-to-face before their match at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Other moments from WWE NXT included NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defeating Tyler Breeze; Mia Yim defeating Indi Hartwell; Bronson Reed defeating Damian Priest; Mercedes Martinez and Aliyah defeating Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter; and Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackeart joining forces to take out Martinez and Catanzaro.