Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Teddi Mellencamp says her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Denise Richards added "fuel to the fire" of rumors about her alleged affair.

Mellencamp, 39, and her co-star Kyle Richards, 51, discussed the drama surrounding Richards' alleged affair with Brandi Glanville during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Wednesday's episode of RHOBH showed the cast confront Richards about her behavior toward the group and her reported affair. On WWHL, Mellencamp and Kyle Richards denied they were being biphobic toward Richards.

"It has nothing to do with that. If you hear a married woman has an affair and you're on a reality show, it's gonna come up," Kyle Richards said. "It's an affair, regardless if it's a man or a woman, and you're on a reality show."

Kyle Richards said Richards perpetuated the rumors by repeatedly bringing up Glanville during the conversation about her behavior toward the group.

"I really, honestly wish that Denise had just said to us that night, 'You know what? Believe what you want. I know the truth. Now let's talk about how I feel about our relationship with the women,'" Kyle Richards said. "It kept going on and on because she kept saying, 'I never talk to [Brandi]. I barely know her.' It just sort of was perpetuating the situation."

Mellencamp agreed that Richards continued to bring up "the point that we weren't trying to have."

"It just started adding more fuel to the fire," she said.

Kyle Richards said the drama surrounding the affair rumors is one of the "downsides" of being on reality television.

"We did not bring Brandi back into the situation. What happened -- their friendship, whatever happened between them -- is what brought Brandi back in the situation," the star said.

"I never like to see anybody hurt on the show," she added. "It's very difficult when personal things come up, and unfortunately, like I said, that's the downside of reality television."

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais said on WWHL in July that she unfollowed her co-star Lisa Rinna on social media out of support for Richards. Richards previously said her friendship with Rinna has "definitely" changed since their drama on the show.