Aug. 13 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race's Twitter page is giving a glimpse of RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue.

The page shared a preview of the RuPaul's Drag Race spinoff series Thursday featuring the first 3 minutes of the show's premiere.

The teaser shows Yvie Oddly, Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo prepare for their RuPaul's Drag Race Live! residency show in Las Vegas. Drama ensues as the stars prep for the show's opening night.

In addition, the former Drag Race stars face the unexpected challenge of the show being shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! opened at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in January before shutting down prematurely in March due to the health crisis.

Vegas Revue is executive produced by RuPaul, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. The series is the third Drag Race spinoff to premiere in 2020, following RuPaul's Drag Race Secret Celebrity and Canada's Drag Race.

Vegas Revue premieres Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. EDT on VH1.