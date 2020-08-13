Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, a new animated special set in the Star Wars universe, is coming to Disney+ in November.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that the special will premiere Nov. 17.

Advertisement

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special takes place on Chewbacca's home world of Kashyyyk. Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids reunite to celebrate Life Day, a holiday first introduced in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special.

The new special takes place directly after the events of the film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, released in December. Rey comes across a mysterious Jedi Temple, where she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars films. Rey encounters Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, and other characters from all nine Skywalker saga movies.

Disney+ shared teaser photos from the special Thursday on Twitter.

"Celebrate the most wonderful time of year in a galaxy far, far away," the post reads.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is produced by Atomic Cartoons, the Lego Group and Lucasfilm. It written by David Shayne and directed by Ken Cunningham, with Shayne, James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone as executive producers.

Rimes told USA Today that the new special is inspired by the 1978 holiday special and celebrates the Skywalker saga.

"We wanted to give a wink and a nod to the original," Rimes said.

"It's a celebration of the saga," he added. "A lot of characters will be interacting with different characters and perhaps even different versions of themselves at different ages."