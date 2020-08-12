Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Orlando Bloom discussed how it feels to be an expectant father and how he already loves his baby girl while appearing on The Tonight Show.

Bloom and his fiance, Katy Perry, are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. The actor is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her," Bloom told Fallon on Tuesday.

"But that daddy-girl thing and you know, that love of your life feeling I think is right around there you know," he continued.

Bloom, in March, also discussed his joy at Perry's pregnancy.

"This kind of kind of joy isn't something you can put into words or really wrap you head around," he said at the time.

Bloom stars in Retaliation, a film recently released onto digital platforms about an adult victim of childhood sexual abuse. Bloom told Fallon that part of the film was loosely based on the experiences of screenwriter Geoff Thompson.

The Hollywood star noted how the script and film was sent to men's groups who help with dealing with childhood sexual abuse.

"I felt this responsibility for not only Geoff to tell his story, but hopefully that there would be a kind of healing for men who saw this because many of these organizations that I sent the script to said 'please make this film,'" Bloom said.