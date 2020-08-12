Chloe Sevigny arrives at a photocall for the film "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes International Film Festival in France in 2019. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- We Are Who We Are -- the first TV series helmed by Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria director Luca Guadagnino -- is to air on the BBC.

The eight-part drama, produced by Freemantle, is about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy. It stars Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

"With We Are Who We Are, we are attempting to portray the here and now of two families, few generations, many exciting people," showrunner Guadagnino said in a press release Tuesday.

"To see the world from their perspective, it is what I am delighted to share with U.K. audiences. To do so thanks to the prestigious and remarkable BBC is an accomplishment and a soothing encouragement."

No premiere date has been announced yet for the British broadcaster.

It will debut in the United States on HBO and HBO Max on Sept. 14.