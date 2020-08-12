Jane Lynch attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 2018. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Beanie Feldstein is set to voice Harriet the Spy in a new animated series from Apple TV+ that also stars Jane Lynch. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ has given the greenlight to a new animated series based on classic children's novel Harriet the Spy by Louise Fitzhugh.

Beanie Feldstein will voice Harriet, an independent 11-year-old girl who wants to be a writer. Harriet, who lives in 1960s New York, thinks to achieve her goal she needs to know everything and to do so, she needs to be a spy.

Advertisement

Jane Lynch will voice Ole Golly, Harriet's no nonsense nanny and Lacey Chabert will voice Marion, the leader of a group of popular girls at Harriet's school.

Harriet the Spy hails from The Jim Henson Company and Rehab Entertainment. The series will be the first animated adaptation of the novel.

Will McRobb (The Adventures of Pete & Pete) is writing and executive producing. Sidney Clifton (Black Panther) is producing, Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford are executive producing on behalf of The Jim Henson Company and John W. Hyde and Terissa Kelton are executive producing for Rehab Entertainment.

Apple has partnered with The Jim Henson Company before on Apple original series Fraggle Rock: Rock On! and the upcoming reboot of Fraggle Rock.

Nickelodeon previously adapted Harriet the Spy into a live-action movie in 1996 that starred Michelle Trachtenberg and Rosie O'Donnell.