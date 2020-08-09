Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Comedian and TV presenter Michael Palin is working on a four-part BBC documentary that will look back at his popular travel shows Around the World in 80 Days, Pole to Pole, Full Circle and Sahara.

No premiere date has been set yet for the hour-long program called Michael Palin's Travels.

"When I went Round the World in 80 Days back in 1988, I had no idea that travel would become an addiction, and that I would spend the coming decades filming these spectacular series across the globe," Palin said in a press release Saturday.

"Luckily, I kept a diary, and in this series I'm digging into my archives to revisit some of the amazing places and people I visited, and asking myself -- how did travel change my life?"

Celebrity guests on the show will include Simon Reeve, Joanna Lumley, Ade Adepitan, Bruce Parry, Ed Balls, Greg James, Nicola Coughlan, Kari Herbert, Ed Byrne and Amar Latif.

Palin, 77, is best known for his work with the Monty Python comedy troupe. His film credits include Time Bandits, Brazil, A Fish Called Wanda and The Wind in the Willows.