Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Reality TV series I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will film its 20th season in the United Kingdom.

ITV said in a press release Friday that it is moving Season 20 from Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Season 20 will take place at "a ruined castle in the countryside." Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to host the new season.

"We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I'm thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series," ITV director of television Kevin Lygo said.

ITV Studios director of entertainment Richard Cowles said the team "pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia."

"Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn't possible for us to travel and make the show there," Cowles said.

"However, we are all really excited about a U.K. version of I'm a Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the U.K., the same tone and feel will remain," he added.

It's official - I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is moving to the UK for 2020! Ant and Dec will be hosting the show, live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside. Who would you like to see in the new series? pic.twitter.com/jjM6eiAGxq— This Morning (@thismorning) August 7, 2020

I'm a Celebrity is a reality competition featuring celebrities living together with few creature comforts. The contestants will undergo "all the usual grueling challenges" in Season 20 before one is ultimately named king or queen of the castle.

Recent winners include actress Jacqueline Jossa, soccer manager Harry Redknapp and television personality Georgia "Toff" Toffolo.

Parts of Australia have seen a resurgence of coronavirus cases, with the city of Melbourne entering a new six-week lockdown.