Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Former NFL star and ESPN analyst Pat McAfee had a violent confrontation with Adam Cole on WWE NXT.

McAfee was invited onto NXT on Wednesday as a guest commentator. Cole had recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show which ended badly after the former NXT Champion felt that he was being made fun of.

McAfee provided commentary as Cole's Undisputed Era teammates Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly challenged Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Cole confronted McAfee in the middle of the match as he kept hearing the former NFL punter make jokes about his size and height. Cole splashed water onto McAfee after he called him an angry elf.

NXT head Triple H, Shawn Michaels and WWE officials had to break up the heated exchange as Cole was ready to fight. Imperium took advantage of the situation and defeated Fish with the European Bomb to remain NXT Tag Team Champions.

The situation between Cole and McAfee went from bad to worse as McAfee charged at his rival and kicked Cole in the head. Cole was completely knocked out as Michaels checked on him. Triple H pushed McAfee as he left the arena.

Also on WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley battled Dakota Kai to see who would become the No. 1 contender for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship.

Kai received an assist from Mercedes Martinez who attacked Ripley while the referee was distracted. Kai followed that up with the Go-To-Kick to win the match and a title shot against Shirai at NXT TakeOver: XXX on Aug. 22.

Martinez continued to attack Ripley after the match, causing her to bleed from her nose.

NXT Champion Keith Lee was in action against Cameron Grimes in a non-title match.

Grimes tried his best to take the champ off his feet but Lee weathered all of his attacks and won the bout with a thunderous Spirit Bomb.

Lee then received yet another message from Karrion Kross who is demanding an NXT Championship match. Kross spoke to Lee from the backstage area where he had decimated a number of NXT stars including Danny Burch.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Bronson Reed defeating Shane Thorne; Damian Priest defeating Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland to earn a spot in the North American Title Ladder match at NXT: TakeOver; and Tegan Nox defeating Indi Hartwell.