Aug. 6 (UPI) -- HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new series Selena + Chef.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the cooking show Wednesday featuring singer and actress Selena Gomez.

Advertisement

The preview shows Gomez, 28, learn to cook with the help of Roy Choi and other celebrity chefs. Gomez and the chefs filmed from their respective homes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In addition to Choi, the series features chefs Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington and Tonya Holland. Gomez's family and friends serve as taste testers.

Selena + Chef consists of 10 episodes. Gomez will highlight a food-related charity in each episode.

"Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience. I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn," she said in a press release. "I'm also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations."

In addition to starring, Gomez executive produced the series with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Leah Hariton.

Selena + Chef premieres Aug. 13.