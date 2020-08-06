Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx and Jimmy Fallon used auto-tune to sing about mundane things while playing new game Auto-Tune Up on The Tonight Show.

The actor and late night host were each given a random, boring paragraph on Wednesday that they tried to turn into a song using auto-tune.

Advertisement

Foxx performed by reading from a DVD copyright warning and from an article on how to spider-proof a shed while Fallon performed by reading an Amazon review of a screwdriver set and the ingredients listed on a bag of Combos.

"Baby, when we come out this quarantine we going on the road," Foxx said after Fallon sang.

Foxx also discussed his friendship with the late Kobe Bryant and how he motivated the basketball great to get his fifth NBA championship ring.

The actor said he met with Bryant while doing a show in Los Angeles when the pair started a debate about basketball. Bryant left the show to go work out while Foxx continued to text him about how he wasn't going to win another championship.

"He says, 'Do you have some water?' And I said, 'Huh?' He says, 'You're gonna need it, because you're gonna choke on my fifth ring,'" Foxx recalled.

"You know, when you look at the lay of the land and what has transpired and how he was taken from us so fast man, I cherish that story," Foxx continued.

Foxx will next be seen in action thriller Project Power alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film is coming to Netflix on Aug. 14.