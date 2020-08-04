Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Shane McMahon returned to WWE on Raw to introduce a new segment on the show, titled Raw Underground.

Raw Underground, which took place in a dimly lit area backstage, featured MMA-style matches taking place inside a small ring with no ropes that was surrounded by a rowdy crowd.

McMahon gave play-by-play commentary as matches took place one after another. Bouts would end after an opponent was knocked out and could no longer compete.

The towering Dabba-Kato won a match in Raw Underground along with Erik of The Viking Raiders and Dolph Ziggler.

The Hurt Business, which consists of MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, crashed Raw Underground after they had a bad night on the red brand. MVP had lost his United States Championship match against Apollo Crews and Shelton Benjamin lost his 24/7 Championship to Akira Tozawa.

MVP, Lashley and Benjamin ran through a number of opponents at Raw Underground and then brawled with members of the audience as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, Raw Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks faced off against Shayna Baszler in a non-title match. Baszler had punched Banks backstage while she was giving an interview with her Tag Team Champion partner Bayley who is also the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Banks and Baszler had a physical bout that started to gain steam until Asuka entered the arena. The Empress of Tomorrow was looking for revenge for her partner Kairi Sane and attacked Bayley at ringside, which ended the match in a no-contest.

Asuka then challenged Banks to a match at SummerSlam on Aug. 23. Banks said Asuka will get the title match if she can defeat Bayley next week.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre addressed his SummerSlam opponent Randy Orton who was once again was accompanied to the ring by living legend Ric Flair.

McIntyre said that due to Randy Orton's father being Hall of Famer Cowboy Bob Orton, that everything he achieved in WWE was handed to him. The champ also said that Randy Orton has failed as locker room leader and vowed to defeat The Viper.

Other moments from Raw included the reformed Riott Squad consisting of Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan defeating The IIconics; Nia Jax being indefinitely suspended for attacking a WWE official; Angel Garza defeating Raw Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins; Raw Tag Team Champion Montez Ford collapsing in the ring against Andrade due to him being poisoned; and Dominik Mysterio fighting off Seth Rollins and his disciple Murphy with a kendo stick after Rollins was going to fight announcer Samoa Joe.

Throughout Raw, a number of technical difficulties took place such as flickering lights during matches and microphones going out during talking segments. It was later revealed that a group of five masked assailants destroyed the WWE Performance Center's generator, leading to the technical difficulties.