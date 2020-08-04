Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Starz has announced that sequel series Power Book II: Ghost will make it's series premiere on Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The network also released a new poster for the show featuring stars Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton and Mary J. Blige, alongside a new trailer.

Tariq St. Patrick (Rainey Jr.) wants to get his mother Tasha (Naughton) out of jail by hiring famous defense lawyer Davis MacLean (Method Man) who has a high asking price.

Tariq then begins selling drugs at the Ivy League university he attends for Monet Tejada (Blige) in order to afford MacLean.

Power Book II: Ghost comes from series creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. The series takes place days after the Power finale.

Gianni Paolo, Shane Johnson, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Melanie Liburd, Justin Marcel McManus, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray and LaToya Tonodeo also star.

"The Power universe just keeps getting bigger and better and Power Book II: Ghost is getting ready to raise the bar again. We can't wait for the fans to see what is in store for all of the characters they know and those they are about to meet. I have told you before, Power never ends...we are just getting started," Jackson said in a statement.