Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Common appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed with host Jimmy Fallon how it felt to perform onstage once again at Dave Chappelle's socially distanced music festival.

Chappelle hosted the festival in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio, during the July 4th weekend. Common was joined by Erykah Badu, Questlove, Talib Kweli, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm and more.

"Everybody was socially distanced. We got COVID tested as soon as we got to Yellow Springs so it was a freedom and a security there that we felt good," Common said on Monday.

"But being on stage was like, I just felt at home, man. I felt like, 'Oh, this is what I live for, the joy that I feel and the joy that I can give people.' And so many of us felt that way," the rapper continued.

Common has just released his latest project titled Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life on Audible. The performance piece features Common writing a letter to his late father that chronicles his life and career.

"I would describe it as a combination of theater and live performance," Common said.

"It's kind of a new expression from me because I wanted to combine what I do as an actor, and I've been yearning to do live theater, and what I've done as a musician and a live performer," he continued.