Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King and Brad Pitt are set to host the CBS special John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero on Tuesday.

The 1-hour-program will feature archival footage, new interviews and performances by Yolanda Adams, Jon Batiste, Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Trevor Noah, Billy Porter and Wynonna.

"John Lewis was an extraordinary man," Winfrey said in a news release. "A man of great vision who lived a life with the purpose of making sure America lived out its ideals."

The civil rights icon and congressman died July 17 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

"This is a celebration of the 'boy from Troy,'" Perry said. "A forefather of the civil rights movement, who would live to see his contributions for equality result in witnessing the swearing in of the first Black United States president."