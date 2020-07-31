July 31 (UPI) -- Ramona Singer says she was "hurt and disappointed" with her Real Housewives of New York co-star Leah McSweeney after the events of her birthday party.

The 63-year-old television personality explained on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live why she ignored Sweeney, 37, after her disastrous birthday party in Mexico.

Advertisement

During last week's episode of RHONY, Singer told producers to stop filming and threatened to quit the show after McSweeney began dancing "like a stripper" at her birthday party. Thursday's episode showed Singer ignore McSweeney the morning after the party and later attribute McSweeney's behavior to being bipolar.

On WWHL, Singer said her desire to change McSweeney's behavior stems from "maternal" feelings.

"I really have this maternal thing for her. I really love Leah," she said.

Singer said she ignored McSweeney after the party because she "wasn't ready to deal" with situation.

"I ignored her because I really wanted to chose my words carefully," she said. "I wasn't angry at her ... I was hurt and disappointed."

"Life is a learning experience and I had to figure out what was I disappointed in and how was I going to handle explaining it to her, because it was all new emotions for me," she added.

Singer said she regrets how she acted toward the production crew during her birthday party.

"I overreacted," she said. "I think sometimes you have these expectations for everything to be so perfect. And you know what? Life isn't perfect."

McSweeney said on WWHL last week that she feels "belittled" and "betrayed" by Singer.

"When someone makes me feel, or they try to make me feel, as if I'm inferior to them, it doesn't end well," she said.

McSweeney, who joined RHONY in the current season, Season 12, said Singer's behavior toward her goes beyond the usual "hazing" of new cast members on the show.

"The thing is, at first she was very warm and loving to me. Then she took it away and she changed it. That's the issue," McSweeney said.

RHONY co-stars Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer. The series airs on Bravo.