July 30 (UPI) -- Action-drama series Warrior will return for a second season in October.

Cinemax shared an October premiere date and a teaser trailer for the season Thursday.

Advertisement

The preview shows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy, face uncertainty amid the Tong Wars in 19th century San Francisco, Calif. Sahm also has "unfinished business" with Irish crime lord Dylan Leary (Dean Jagger).

Warrior is based on writings by late actor and martial arts star Bruce Lee. The series co-stars Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin and Dianne Doan, and is executive produced by Jonathan Tropper, Justin Lin and Shannon Lee.

Warrior premiered on Cinemax in April 2019. Shannon Lee, the daughter of Bruce Lee, said in an interview with Collider in May that Warrior was an "amazing opportunity" to bring Bruce Lee's vision to life.

"We're doing the thing that my father was always trying to do in his life, which is make highly entertaining action-packed drama, but also with important cultural and philosophical information," Shannon Lee said. "This is really an extension of his legacy, in that regard. And it was very important to my father that this show be set in this time period because he wanted to tell these stories."