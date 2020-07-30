July 30 (UPI) -- Fox is giving a glimpse of The Masked Singer Season 4.

The network shared a teaser for the season Wednesday featuring clues about the new season.

The Masked Singer is a reality competition series featuring celebrities in costume. The stars perform covers of songs while wearing elaborate costumes that hide their identities.

The Season 4 teaser shows glimpses of a queen bee, the tragedy and comedy masks, a UFO, mushrooms, a cactus, a baseball glove holding a diamond, a room key with the number 34, a yin-yang, a judge's gavel, a maple leaf and other hints.

Fox said Season 4 is "coming soon" but has yet to announce an official premiere date.

Nick Cannon will return to host Season 4, with Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger to return as judges.

Fox confirmed this month that Cannon will stay on as host after Cannon apologized for making anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast, Cannon's Class, in June.

The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean series King of Mask Singer. T-Pain, Wayne Brady and Kandi Burruss won the first three seasons of the U.S. version.