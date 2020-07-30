July 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Teenage Bounty Hunters.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action comedy series Thursday featuring Maddie Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini as fraternal twin sisters Sterling and Blair Wesley.

The preview shows Sterling and Blair team up with experienced bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeen Hardison) to bring local criminals to justice. The sisters must balance their new, secret profession with the challenges of high school life.

"We are really nailing this work life balance," Blair says. "Why do women complain so much? It's super easy to have it all."

Teenage Bounty Hunters is created by Kathleen Jordan and co-stars Myles Evans, Spencer House, Devon Hales, Virginia Williams, Mackenzie Astin, Shirley Rumierk and Cliff Smith. Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan is an executive producer.

Netflix previously shared first look photos for the series.

Teenage Bounty Hunters premieres Aug. 14.