Left to right, Alex Trebek, Vanna White and Pat Sajak will soon return to the studio for new episodes of their game shows. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Television told USA Today in a statement that Alex Trebek, 80, of Jeopardy! and Pat Sajak, 73, and Vanna White, 63, of Wheel of Fortune are returning to Los Angeles studios for new episodes.

"While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on the set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! they have come to love when the season starts," the statement said.

Advertisement

Both shows are slated to resume production this week and next, Deadline.com reported.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! suspended their audience tapings and then stopped filming new episodes all together around mid-March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trebek had announced a year before the delay in the show's production that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. More recently, he said that his cancer treatment is going well and he's "feeling great."

The show recorded some classic episodes during the hiatus and Trebek said that he is eager to return.

"The productions have protocols in place in accordance with current government guidelines to protect contestants, staff, crew and talent from the spread of COVID-19," a studio spokesperson told People.

Prevention measures due to COVID-19 at Wheel of Fortune include a redesigned wheel that allows contestants to stay six feet apart. At Jeopardy!, contestants will be spaced out further and away from Trebek at his lectern.

Along with social measures, other changes include: allowing only staff and crew on stage, providing everyone behind the scenes with personal protective equipment, testing contestants before they come on the show and testing staff and crew on a regular basis.