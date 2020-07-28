July 28 (UPI) -- Hannah Ferrier says Captain Sandy Yawn's micromanaging is on "a whole other level" in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

Ferrier, 33, discussed Yawn's management style during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Ferrier has served as chief stewardess for the Below Deck Med crew since the show's premiere in 2016. She said Yawn has increasingly involved herself in the crew's affairs each season.

"I thought she was [a micromanager] back then but this season was a whole other level of micromanaging," Ferrier said.

"I think that she watches each season and gets more involved," she added. "I think she wants everything to run perfectly, which I completely understand, but Below Deck is throwing a crew that have never worked together before on a boat, and expecting things to run perfectly? Life doesn't work like that."

Yawn said on WWHL in June that her management style partially stems from her doubts about her crew's experience.

"I will always pay attention when it comes to making sure the crew know what they're doing. So many times people lie on their CVs and I'm sorry, I don't trust what their resumés say anymore," Yawn said.

"I don't care. This is my job," she added. "Ultimately I have the responsibility."

During Monday's episode of WWHL, Ferrier also answered questions about her unborn child and her cast mates. Ferrier is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Josh, and said she wouldn't trust Lara Flumiani or Mila Kolomeitseva to babysit.