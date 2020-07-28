July 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS are set to release a new reality series, titled In the SOOP, onto the Weverse app in the U.S. on Aug. 20.

The word "soop" means forest in Korean. The show will follow BTS as they spend time outdoors.

Each member will be free to pick out their own schedules and take part in activities they want to do, with minimal interference from the production staff. BTS is also hosting the program themselves.

BTS released a teaser trailer that features the campsite they will be staying at as members of the group have a conversation.

The series will run for eight, hourlong episodes. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT.