July 28 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday by The Television Academy, with HBO's Watchmen earning a leading 26 nominations.
Watchmen was nominated for Limited Series, Outstanding Cast for a Limited Series, Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for star Regina King and Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for star Jeremy Irons among others.
Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came in second with 20 nominations. Netflix's Ozark and HBO's Succession both earned 18 nods.
Leslie Jones hosted a virtual event to announce all of the nominees and was joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.
The Emmy Awards, which celebrates excellence in television, are set to take place on Sept. 20 on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony after previously hosting the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.
The Television Academy announced in June that it is increasing the number of nominations in the comedy and drama categories from seven to eight. Paired performer categories such as Supporting Actor Comedy and Supporting Actress Comedy, will have parity in the number of nominations.
Other changes include the number of nominees for other categories being based on the number of submissions received.
The nominees in the top categories are:
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere