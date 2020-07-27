"Watchmen" was nominated for Limited Series, Outstanding Cast for a Limited Series, Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for star Regina King, pictured, and Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for star Jeremy Irons, among others. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday by The Television Academy, with HBO's Watchmen earning a leading 26 nominations.

Watchmen was nominated for Limited Series, Outstanding Cast for a Limited Series, Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for star Regina King and Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for star Jeremy Irons among others.

Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came in second with 20 nominations. Netflix's Ozark and HBO's Succession both earned 18 nods.

Leslie Jones hosted a virtual event to announce all of the nominees and was joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

The Emmy Awards, which celebrates excellence in television, are set to take place on Sept. 20 on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony after previously hosting the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy announced in June that it is increasing the number of nominations in the comedy and drama categories from seven to eight. Paired performer categories such as Supporting Actor Comedy and Supporting Actress Comedy, will have parity in the number of nominations.

Other changes include the number of nominees for other categories being based on the number of submissions received.

The nominees in the top categories are:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere