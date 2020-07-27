July 28 (UPI) -- The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations will be announced during a virtual event Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

Host Leslie Jones will be joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

Advertisement

The Emmy Awards are set to take place on Sept. 20 on ABC. Late night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony after previously hosting the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy announced in June that it is increasing the number of nominations in the comedy and drama categories from seven to eight. Paired performer categories such as Supporting Actor Comedy and Supporting Actress Comedy, will have parity in the number of nominations.

Other changes include the number of nominees for other categories being based on the number of submissions received.