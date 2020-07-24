July 24 (UPI) -- Rachel Brosnahan appeared on Late Night and discussed her love for Survivor and how she has binged 15 seasons of the series while saying indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brosnahan told host Seth Meyers on Thursday that she and her husband Jason Ralph were Survivor fans before the pandemic, but now they are considered super fans with the show being a part of her brand.

"Every single gift I got for my 30th birthday was Survivor-themed. My best friend gave us a Survivor board game from 2000 where you split into tribes and you play it. I got Survivor socks and a Saint Jeff candle," Brosnahan said, referencing Survivor host Jeff Probst.

"I am all-in. That's the escape from the real-life Survivor that we are currently playing," the actress continued.

Brosnahan is best known for portraying Miriam 'Midge' Maisel on Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Brosnahan said that performing stand-up comedy scenes on the series is still a challenge and as the show has continued, her character has only gotten better at telling jokes.

"She knows how to get jokes. She knows how to work an audience. So I feel like I have to catch up. I'm still catching up and just gosh, hope you buy it," she said about her character.