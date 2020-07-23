July 23 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk marijuana with guest host George Lopez and perform his song, "I Never Cared for You."

Nelson guested on Wednesday night's episode of the ABC series, and the remote interview featured guest host Lopez asking the singer about his famous lifelong love of cannabis and the benefits -- medical and otherwise -- of its use.

The country superstar admitted he once smoked too much marijuana before a show and had to go on stage and apologetically tell the crowd he couldn't perform that night.

"I came back about a month later and said, 'I think I remember being here before,'" Nelson recounted.

Nelson's second segment on the show featured a performance of "I Never Cared for You," from First Rose of Spring, his 70th album release. He was accompanied in the performance by his sons, Micah and Lukas Nelson.